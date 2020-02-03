Isla Fisher Birthday Special: From Confessions Of a Shopaholic to Now You See Me, Here are the Actress' Best Films 

Happy Birthday Isla Fisher (Photo Credits: File Image)

Isla Fisher is one of the funniest and charming actresses in Hollywood. She may seem like Amy Adams' doppelganger and we have to say is equally talented when it comes to acting. You have probably seen Fisher in a lot of supporting roles in films such as Wedding Crashers, Tag but you will be surprised to find out that she has done several films as the led actress and totally aced it. Fisher’s played plenty of iconic roles throughout her relatively short career and we bet it's her amazing comic timing that brought her close to her husband Sacha Baron Cohen who is an ace British comedian himself. Jon Hamm Reveals Jeremy Renner Broke His Arms While 'Tag' Shooting.

Isla Fisher celebrates her birthday on February 3 and as she turns 44, we look at some of her best performances in films. What's amazing about Fisher is that she has starred in various genres including rom-coms, comedy flicks, animation etc. One of her most famous role without a doubt remains Confessions of a Shopaholic. Here's a look at her other movie roles.

1. Nocturnal Animals

Funnily enough, this film brought together Isla Fisher along with her doppelganger, Amy Adams. The neo-noir psychological thriller film was written, produced and directed by Tom Ford. Yes, Tom Ford the designer. The film also starred Jake Gyllenhaal in lead. It received brilliant reviews from the critics. Fisher starred in the role of Laura Hastings in this film.

2. Confessions Of a Shopaholic

If you are a fan of romantic comedies, this film probably ranks at the top. It starred Fisher in the role of an aspiring fashion writer who settles for a job at a finance magazine in the hope of making her way up to the fashion magazine. She's a shopaholic with massive credit card debts and being a financial adviser with that record is no easy job. Fisher is magnificent in the film with her sharp humour.

3. Definitely, Maybe

The film starring Ryan Reynolds and Rachel Weisz follows a political consultant as he tries to explain his divorce and other huge life events to his young daughter played by Abigail Breslin. Fisher's character is one of Reynold's love interests and also the one he eventually ends up with.

4. Now You See Me

This crime thriller about a group of talented illusionists had an amazing cast including the likes of Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco along with Fisher. The film is known to have multiple plot twists and if you haven't watched this one, do give it a try.

5. The Lookout

This neo-noir, crime film written and directed by Scott Frank starred Fisher along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film starred Levitt in the role of an athlete who finds himself involved in a heist. The film fetched good reviews for Levitt and Fisher's performances.

As for Fisher's upcoming projects, it includes an original live-action movie for Disney titled Godmothered which will also star Jillian Bell. Well, we certainly can't wait to catch Fisher in this interesting 'fairy godmother' tale on Disney Plus soon! Do tell us your favourite Isla Fisher roles in comments below.