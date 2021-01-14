Jason Bateman needs no introduction but since it's his birthday, we would like t talk a little about him. He has made his fans laugh, cry and feel many more such emotions with his films. The actor kickstarted her career with actin on television shows. He was first seen in Little House on the Prairie back in the 1980s and went on work in television for a couple of years. He bagged his first film in 2004 when he appeared in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. He already had a fan following who liked to see the actor on television but films only expanded his fandom. He went on to work in films like Teen Wolf Too, The Break-Up, Hancock, Up in the Air, Couples Retreat, Extract, The Switch, Office Christmas Party and more. He outshined in each film and made some characters absolutely loveable. Clue: Emmy Awardee Jason Bateman in Talks to Direct and Star in Ryan Reynolds Movie.

Not just acting, Bateman added another feather to his hat. He turned director with the black comedy Bad Words. He also starred and directed the Netflix crime drama series Ozark after that. He bagged a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019 and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the show. He worked as a director and had a recurring role in the HBO miniseries The Outsider as well.

In all these years of entertaining the audience, Bateman gave his fans some really iconic roles. And as the actor turns 52 today, we decided to take a look at all hard work he has put into making a character come alive and list 5 best of his roles. From playing a boneheaded sports commentator in Dodgeball to scaring the hell out us in The Gift, here are a few roles excellently played out by Bateman.

Pepper Brooks, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Even though he essayed a smaller role in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, it was one of the funniest characters he played. He stayed the role of a dimwit commentator, Pepper Brooks who appeared on the fictional channel named ESPN8: The “Ocho”. He and Cotton McKnight (Gary Cole) discuss the dodgeball tournament and make you laugh till the end.

Jason Bateman in Dodegball: A True Underdog Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mark Loring, Juno (2007)

Juno showed Bateman in the titular role of a married man who tries adopts Juno's unborn child. Ellen Page essayed the role of Juno MacGuff and Bateman was paired with Jennifer Garner, who essayed the role of his wife. The story revolved around the trouble Juno and the couple has to go to adopt the kid and Bateman's performance was so moving that it is considered as one of his best performances.

Jason Bateman in Juno (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nick Hendricks, Horrible Bosses (2011, 2014)

The Horrible Bosses films are one of the funniest franchise films. Bateman's character Nick Hendricks along with his friends Dale Arbus (Charlie Day) and Kurt Buckman (Jason Sudeikis) contrive to help one another murder their respective bosses. They set on the aforementioned mission which resulted in a darkly funny movie. Bateman's chemistry with Day and Sudeikis was off-beat and we are sure there is no other trio as good as them.

Jason Bateman in Horrible Bosses (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simon, The Gift (2015)

We all enjoy seeing Jason in comedy roles but nothing beats his performance in this horror-thriller. In The Gift, Bateman’s character Simon and his wife Robyn's (Rebecca Hall) life turns upside down when Simon's old classmate Gordo (Joel Edgerton) enters their lives. Things get ugly and there are some scenes in the film that give you the goosebumps. Hats off to Bateman to be able to pull of such a role with such ease.

Jason Bateman in The Gift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nick Wilde, Zootopia (2016)

This is by far the most loved role played by Bateman. In Zootopia, Bateman plays Nick Wilde who is a street-smart fox. He sets on a fun adventure with Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) which is a delight to watch. Bateman’s voiceover fits just perfectly with the character's personality and you actually can imagine him as this sly fox, doing all the witty and gooft stuff.

Jason Bateman in Zootopia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jason Bateman can mould himself into any character and that is one of his best qualities as an actor.

