Actor Jason Biggs, who has played Jewish characters in many films, feels Hollywood filmmakers have forgotten that he is not a Jew in real life. "I'm almost afraid that if Hollywood gets wind, I won't get any more work. Jason Biggs Says His 'biggest Regret' Was Turning Down 'HIMYM'.

Especially now that it's a very sensitive time with cultural appropriation -- like, 'You can't hire him, he's not really Jewish'," Jason joked, while talking to Page Six. American Pie Turns 20: Alyson Hannigan, Jason Biggs and Team Reunite for a Selfie, Twitterati Get Nostalgic About Watching the Sex Comedy in Their Teens.

The actor's roles as Jewish characters have been popular in films and shows such as American Pie, Saving Silverman and Orange Is The New Black among others.

