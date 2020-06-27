On his birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about Claflin (picture credit - Instagram)

The classically trained British actor, Sam Claflin won many hearts when he played the muscly, green-eyed, Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. But that's not the role that made him a star. It was his outing as Phillip Swift, in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, that gave the initial boost to his film career. Ever since then there has been no looking back for Sam. The guy has that deadly combination of good looks and terrific acting.

Claflin is celebrating his 34th birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about his life.

Wanted to be a footballer

Sam would have been a professional soccer player. But during his childhood, he broke his ankle that shattered his dream. However, he found solace in acting and picked it up in high school and the rest, is history.

A franchise master

Sam has been a part of not one but three film franchises. We have already told you about his roles in Pirates Of The Caribbean and The Hunger Games films. He also starred in Snow White and the Huntsman and in its prequel/sequel, The Huntsman: Winter's War. All together, Sam's franchise films have grossed more than $3.8 billion. Enola Homes First Look: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Clafin Put Their Detective Hats On (See Pics).

Is a philanthropist

Sam might not be a footballer, but he definitely loves the sport. So, in June 2019 he played for Team England at the Soccer Aid for a UNICEF match. He and his teammates helped raise more than $8.3 million for 80,000 children in Sierra Leone and Zambia.

Has some relatable celebrity crushes

We all have at least one celebrity crush, right? Well, Sam is no different. In an interview, he revealed that as a teenager, he had a crush on Pamela Anderson, and till date that is intact. He also admitted that he loved Nadia from American Pie. Who didn't?! We wish Sam a very happy birthday.

