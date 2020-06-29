Taylor Schilling who stars in Netflix's popular drama, Orange Is The New Black came out over the Pride weekend as she confirmed her relationship with Emily Ritz. Schilling took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the duo along with a sweet message. In her post, she wished everyone "Happy Pride" and we are sure it was a super special moment for the actress to confirm her relationship with Emily amid the Pride month celebrations. For the uninitiated, June is celebrated as the Pride month by the LGBTQ community to commemorate the Stonewall riots that happened back in 1969. Priyanka Chopra Says 'I Stand For Love' As She Shares a Powerful Post Celebrating Pride Month 2020 (View Pic).

Schilling shared an Instagram story which showcased her and Emily arm-in-arm at some hillside location. The original post was written by Emily which said, "I couldn't be more proud to be by your side @taylorschilling."The Instagram story was re-shared by Taylor with multiple heart emojis. According to Just Jared the pair reportedly met through mutual friends. Latest TikTok Features for Pride Month: From Pride Polaroid and Eyeshadow to Rainbow Sparkles and Ribbons, Check out All the Cool New Upgrades To Promote LGBTQ+ Creators.

Check Out the Instagram Post Here:

Taylor Schilling essayed the role of Piper Chapman on the Netflix show. The actress hasn't been open about relationships. Previously in an interview with ES Magazine, she did speak about finding love and said, "I've had wonderful relationships. I've had a lot of love, and I don't have any qualms about where it comes from."

