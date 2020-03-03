Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt To Name Their Baby Girl Georgia, Thanks To George Clooney?

Brad Pitta and Jennifer Aniston at SAG Awards 2020. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's what the talking point of the celebrity gossipmongers is. The two recently apparently patched up after a long time and the netizens are simply going gaga over them. A few award ceremony appearances and camera-panning stints later, the fans are convinced that the stars are meant to be each other and ready to believe every positive rumour about them. The next in this list of speculations is the news of the adoption of a baby girl and her name, Georgia.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is reportedly very much keen pon starting his own family with Jen. They now probably decided to name their kid after getting impressed by their dearest friend, actor George Clooney. Hence, Georgia.

A source was quoted saying by Life & Style publication, "They’ve been talking about adopting a little girl. Starting a family of their own was always a dream of theirs that was never realized. Until now. They can’t wait to finally bring a baby — their baby — home. It’s a miracle! They’ve picked a very simple and sweet name with a special meaning: Georgia."

On the work front, Brad is basking in the success of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He received multiple accolades for the same. Speaking of Aniston, she is all set for a F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion.