Jennifer Aniston's Rep Denies Reports of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Calling the Friends Actress 'Mommy'

Angelina Jolie with Shiloh and Brad with Jennifer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While there are reports of a romance brewing between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt once again, we also heard how his daughter, Shiloh wants to call the Friends actress her 'Mommy'. "They’ve been spending so much time together and been bonding, it felt like a natural next step for Shiloh,” suggested the original report but the reality is starkly different it seems. While Aniston earlier didn't decide to pay any heed to these stories, she finally had to react when the discussions around it started gaining momentum. Her representative has finally spoken about the authenticity of this report and revealed why it didn't make any sense.

“This is just another complete fabrication and has no relationship to reality,” Aniston’s rep told Express.co.uk. So no, Shiloh doesn't want to call Aniston her mommy and Angelina is certainly not fuming with her suggestion. The reports started cropping up after Jolie apparently banned her children - Maddox, 18, Zahara, 15, Pax, 16, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 from meeting Aniston. Did Brad Pitt Persuade Angelina Jolie to Opt for ‘Traditional Schooling’ for Their Kids?

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's dating rumours with Alia Shawkat have been raising eyeballs in Hollywood. Apparently she lives barely 10 mins away from his residence and they often hang out together despite the coronavirus lockdown.