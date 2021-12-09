John Malkovich is a real auteur of his craft. Widely regarded as one of the best actors of this generation, Malkovich has constantly starred in films that have pushed the envelope in some way. His films have a message to them and he makes sure to deliver that message with as much elegance as possible. Malkovich’s roles are always like an acid trip, you never know what to expect going in. Entertainment News | Rupert Everett Casts John Malkovich, Kit Clarke for 'Lost and Found in Paris'.

Malkovich's films can sometimes be extremely bizarre or be right on point of what they are trying to say. That itself makes Malkovich such an interesting character actor. He can be bizarre, serious, funny, all in all, he can do anything. So to celebrate John Malkovich’s 68th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films according to IMDb.

Dangerous Liaisons (7.6)

With a cast this good, you can’t miss watching Dangerous Liaisons. The film follows a widow and her ex-lover making a bet regarding how corrupted a recently married woman is, and with that you have your plot filled with schemes and manipulation in it. Malkovich plays the role of Vicomte Sebastien De Valmont, and his sleazy portrayal of the character just makes it so impressive to watch him in the role.

Being John Malkovich (7.7)

Well talking about bizarre John Malkovich films, Being John Malkovich is definitely high up on that list. Directed by Spike Jonze, the film stars John Cusack as a puppeteer who is transported into the mind of John Malkovich and starts the insanity of the film. Malkovich of course portrays a satirical version of himself and is what makes the movie so enjoyable to watch.

Changeling (7.7)

Starring Angelina Jolie, Changeling follows the real life event that took place in 1982 about a woman reunited with a boy that’s clearly not her child, and her fight to find her real son. Malkovich plays the role of Rev Gustav Briegleb who helps Christine get the word out about her son and criticises the LAPD.

Empire of the Sun (7.7)

This coming-of-age film directed by Steven Spielberg tells the story of a young boy who goes from living in a wealthy family to being a prisoner of war during World War II. Malkovich plays the role of Basie, an American hustler and is just an easily hateable character to watch.

The Killing Fields (7.8)

The Killing Fields follows a journalist trapped in Combodia during a tyrants “cleansing” campaign. John Malkovich stars as Al Rockoff, a photojournalist who was made famous by his coverage of this particular event. The film itself is acclaimed for its heavy themes and how it tackled this event and showcased it so powerfully.

These films are some of Malkovich’s greatest work and if you’re a fan of his then you should definitely check them out. With this we finish off the list and wish John Malkovich a very happy birthday.

