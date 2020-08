Keanu Reeves fans are in for a treat as his popular 'John Wick' universe is all set to bring in the fifth chapter, expanding the franchise once again.nAccording to The Hollywood Reporter, the entertainment company Lionsgate, through which the movie is being distributed, unveiled plans for a 'John Wick 5', having the Canadian actor on the lead. Jon Feltheimer, the studio CEO also announced during an analyst call that the fourth and fifth instalments would shoot back-to-back, once Reeves completes his current shoot for 'Matrix 4' in Berlin. Did Netflix Get Inspired By John Wick 3 Poster For Warrior Nun? The Illustrator Of Keanu Reeves’ Film Feels So

The fourth part of the franchise was set to hit the big screens on May 21, 2021, which was later rescheduled for Memorial Day weekend release on May 27, 2022, following the shutdown of theatres and production due to COVID-19 pandemic. "We're also busy preparing scripts for the next two instalments of our John Wick action franchise, with 'John Wick 4' slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Feltheimer's announcement. The third part of the franchise released in 2019, opened to an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Keanu Reeves starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' won the North American box office with USD 56.8 million openings, which was nearly double the fourth weekend of 'Avengers: Endgame' at USD 30 million. 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' tells the story of Reeves, who returns as an ex-hitman on the run from assassins.nStuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski helmed the movie, written by series creator Derek Kolstad. The film also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.