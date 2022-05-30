Hollywood star Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance in Sheffield for a special performance alongside Jeff Beck who is currently touring in the UK. According to Deadline, Depp and Beck rocked out to their 2020 collaboration Isolation, a remake of the John Lennon song released in 1970. Johnny Depp Is Rumoured To Make Post-Trial Film Comeback in Beetlejuice 2.

The pair also performed covers of Marvin Gay's "What's Going On" and Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing". There's speculation Depp may also join Beck on his next two tour stops at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

Depp fans erupted with joy on social media seeing the passionate performers together again, as well as his newly dyed hair that's much lighter than what he wore during his court appearances.

Before becoming an actor, Depp began his career as a musician. He formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015. Depp is currently on a break from his high-profile court case against his former wife Amber Heard which is nearing its conclusion as the jury deliberates. Elon Musk on Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial: I Hope They Both Move On.

The actor is suing Heard for defamation for $50 million in damages, while the actress is countersuing for double that amount. The televised case has been ongoing since April 11 with a decision expected as early as Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).