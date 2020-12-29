Jude Law is one of the most venerated actors of his generation who has given the audience some iconic roles that they would never forget. He started his acting career from theatre and got the recognition or his role in Anthony Minghella's The Talented Mr. Ripley. He went on to do several different films of different genres and his films like Cold Mountain, Hugo, The Holiday, Enemy at the Gates are considered some of his best performance. Jude Law Birthday Special: These Hot Pictures of the Young Pope Star Will Make You Say Bless Him!

Some of Jude's iconic roles include Dr. Watson in Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, a younger Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel. His amazing has got a lot of appreciation as he has received multiple awards including a BAFTA Film Award as well as nominations for two Academy Awards and two Tony Awards. Not just that, Jude also has had a proficient career on stage. He has performed in several West End and Broadway productions such as Les Parents Terribles in 1995, Hamlet in 2010, and Anna Christie in 2011.

But apart from his acting skills, many people are a fan of his good looks. Jude's eyes have often become the topic of discussion amongst his fans. With a fit-looking body, Jude also knows how to dress to impress. His red carpet looks have always been on fleek, leaving everyone talking about how handsome he looks. Today as the actor turns 48, we decided to take a look at 5 of his best red carpet looks! Fantastic Beasts 3: Jude Law Reacts to Johnny Depp Being Replaced by Mads Mikkelsen From Warner Bros Production.

Jude Law At The The Young Pope Premieres In Rome

Jude Law looked dapper as he arrived at the 'The Young Pope' premiere in Rome. He made heads turn with his classy yet cool appearance. This combination of a shirt, a black blazer and loose pants always works and Jude just took it to another level.

Jude Law At The 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival

If perfection had a face, it would be Jude Law's look for 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor opted for a Channel suit with a bow for his entry at the red carpet. The actor looked sleek and handsome and sure proved that fact that he is ageing like a fine wine.

Jude Law At The London Film Festival

This is one of the classiest Red carpet arrival made by Law. He wore a grey custom suit for the London Film Festival red carpet. Jude had grown his beard at this time and his killer looks stole many hearts that day. The black hat was like a perfect addition to this suave look of his.

Jude Law At The The New Pope's 76th Venice Film Festival Screening

You don't need a shirt every time you wear a suit! Jude rocked a no shirt-suit look at the screening of his series The Young Pope at the 76th Venice Film Festival. Jude added a black scarf and shades to add details to his look and was the topic of discussion amongst fashion fanatics! No one but only Jude could pull off this look like a boss.

Jude Law At The Anna Karenina's World Premiere

Jude Law seems to love the colour grey when it comes to formal looks. He went for a classic grey suit look for The Anna Karenina's world premiere and was the main focus of the shutterbugs. The tie and brown shows went really well with his basic look.

Jude Law sure knows how to make an entry at a red carpet and manages to look suave everytime he steps out. We hope to see more such stylist entries by the actor and many more amazing roles essayed by him on the screen. Join us to wish the handsome actor a very happy 48th birthday!

