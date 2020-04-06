Justice League Actor Ezra Miller Almost Choked a Fan and Twitterati Cannot Believe Their Eyes (Watch Video)
Is that even Ezra Miller? Well, that's the first question that needs to be answered right away. While the young lad in the video sure appears to be the Justice League actor, it's still unclear and an official confirmation on the same would help us big time. Meanwhile, the actor has been trending on Twitter since Monday morning and for all the wrong reasons. In a video that's now going viral on the internet, you can see a 27-year-old-actor being approached by a female fan who wants to play a fight with him. However, what followed next was a tad surprising. Ezra Miller Teams Up With Grant Morrison To Write A Darker Flash Script; Will Quit The Role If Warner Bros Reject It!

"Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” he said before he grabbed the female by her neck and pushed her into the back wall of a truck parked in the aisle. While one may assume it to be a hilarious stunt that went wrong or the actor's attempt in pulling his fan's legs, the person recording the video surely sounded concerned. The person filming can be heard saying, “Woah, bro. Bro,” before the video came to an abrupt end. Though it's unclear if Ezra was really a part of this incident, Twitter is having a tough time believing this 'psychotic' side of his. Check out their reactions. Ezra Miller's Solo Flash Movie Still Far Away, Slated to Release in 2022.

There's a high probability that Ezra may lose out on his contract with Warner Bros. If the situation escalates and the actor is found guilty for his action, the production house may think about replacing him as Flash in the DC universe. We'll wait and watch.