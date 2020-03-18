Tom Hanks Health Update: In His Isolation Period Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Actor's Good Ol' Typewriter Gives Him Company! (View Post)

Tom Hanks' note amid coronavirus isolation period (Photo Credits: Twitter, Getty)

The COVID-19 outbreak all over the world, is the only thing that we read, hear and preach right now. In a matter of few weeks, the coronavirus scare turned into a legit pandemic. One of the first ones to get affected by this deadly but curable disease was Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson. Although Tom has now been released from the Australian hospital, where the couple was taking treatment, his wife is still under treatment. The Oscar-winner recently shared a post from his self-isolation zone where he revealed how he is dealing with this period. His good ol' typewriter came to the rescue. Tom Hanks under Quarantine Is Beating Coronavirus with Vegemite: Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Australian Delicacy.

In his recent social media post, he shared the picture of typewriter and attached a note on his health update. He wrote, "Hey folks. Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: my wife has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and now leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx." Check out the picture below.

Tom Hanks' Health Update

For the unversed, the couple was tested positive of COVID-19 in Australia. Tom had arrived here with wife to shoot a portion of his upcoming film, Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. He will be seen playing the role of Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The fans poured in well-wishes for the couple when the news broke. The actor too, since then, has been updating fans regularly about their health regularly. Tom Hanks is definitely setting a good example and we wish him and Rita, a speedy recovery.