Pop star Justin Bieber has shared an inspirational post about having compassion for those who are hurting. The 26-year-old took to his Instagram and posted: "My desire is to be slow to speak and quick to listen. My desire is to see people the way God sees people. My desire is to have compassion for those who are hurting." Justin Bieber Says ‘Still Can’t Believe You Chose Me’ As He Shares Love-Filled Pictures With Wifey Hailey Bieber (View Post)

"My desire is to encourage the broken. My desire is to use my past to help those who are seeking truth." He also shared that he would like to "grow in" his "boldness, honour, respect and consideration", reports dailymail.co.uk. Billie Eilish’s Obsession for Justin Bieber Made Her Parents Consider Therapy Sessions for Her.

Check Out Justin Bieber's Instagram Story Below

Justin Bieber's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After sharing his list of areas he would like to improve, he added posts from his ongoing road trip with wife Hailey. The couple seem to be enjoying their time together as they watched films in their RV and walked their pup.

