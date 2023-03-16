'Let Me Love You' hitmaker Justin Bieber has shared an update on his recovery after announcing that he was experiencing facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome last year. The singer, 29, shared in June last year that he had the condition - which is understood to affect facial nerves - and told fans that he had "full paralysis" on one side of his face, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'. Justin Bieber Drops Cosy Pics With Hailey Bieber and Says ‘Luv U Baby’ Amid Her Alleged Feud With His Ex Selena Gomez.

Since the announcement, Justin has performed on some occasions but cancelled a number of tour dates last year and has recently cancelled the remainder of his tour. He now appears to have provided fans with an update on his recovery from the condition -- which he had previously said had left him unable to smile on one side of his face. Justin took to his Instagram Story recently and shared a video of himself. It showed the performer sitting in a hoodie alongside the caption: "Wait for it..." Justin Bieber Gets a Sweet Kiss From His ‘Date’ Hailey Bieber at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 (View Pic).

Justin Bieber Shows Face Mobility

los ojos más hermosos del planeta los tiene justin bieberpic.twitter.com/YsydoL4pd8 — josi🍒; (@sighrems) March 15, 2023

Mirror.co.uk further states that the Grammy Award winner seems to smile from ear-to-ear at the end of the recently uploaded clip, suggesting that he has regained mobility in his face. The video -- which was shared with his fans on the platform -- had featured the song 'Ice T' by singer-songwriter Tems. Justin announced that he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome last year. He had shared a video on the platform in which he had appeared unable to move one side of his face.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2023 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).