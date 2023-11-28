Rapper Kanye West appeared on stage in Dubai alongside Lil Durk and Ty Dolla Sign, where they gave a surprise performance of their new song, “Vultures” The performance took place during Lil Durk's show at nightclub Blu Dubai, where she posted clips of the song on social media. On the club's Instagram Stories, West can be seen rapping the song's incendiary lyrics, including, "How am I anti-Semitic? I just f***** a Jewish b****," reports Variety. Elon Musk Lifts Ban on Kanye West’s Twitter Account.

West debuted the new song on November 17. It marks his first official release since July 2022’s 'Hot S***' with Cardi B and Lil Durk. In December, West's career tailspin worsened when he appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars talk show, during which he praised Hitler and made anti-Semitic jokes.

Watch Kanye West Performing In Dubai

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign performing “Vultures” at BLU Dubai 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jVcU3YUkkG — Ye Fandom (@YeFandom) November 26, 2023

As per Variety, West's string of anti-Semitic comments culminated in him being kicked off of Twitter (though he has since been reinstated on Elon Musk's X), losing his partnership with Adidas. According to West’s own Instagram post, he lost $2 billion in one day due to his hate speech. Kanye West Serves Sushi on Nude Models at His 46th Birthday Celebration (View Pics and Videos).

West gave his first performance since the anti-Semitism controversy in August, when he joined Travis Scott on stage during a tour stop in Rome. Together, West and Scott performed 'Praise God' and 'Can't Tell Me Nothing'. "There is no 'Utopia' without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West," Scott said, referencing his new album. "There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise

