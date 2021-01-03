After ringing in the New Year with her sister Kylie Jenner, American star Kendall Jenner, on Sunday (local time) takes her feet on skating in the snow-filled slopes. The 25-year-old star hopped on to Instagram and shared a clip of her enjoying skating that also flashes out the picturesque view of the snow slopped valley. Kendall Jenner Throws Star-Studded Halloween and Pre-birthday Bash Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, Faces Criticism on Social Media As Pics & Videos From the Party Go Viral

The post that sees the Jenner packed in a yellow coloured parkas jacket and skin-tight sports pants garnered more than six million views within a few minutes of being posted. With the clip, she wrote, "Light afternoon," with an aerial tramway emoticon in the caption. Kendall Jenner Birthday Special: Incredibly Sensuous and Unapologetically Sassy, She’s the Fashionista We Obsess Over (View Pics)

Check Out Kendall Jenner's Instagram Post Below:

Earlier the Jenner sisters shared that they will be entering in the New Year together as they bolted out for their annual vacations to enjoy the nature bliss in the lap of mountains capped with snow.