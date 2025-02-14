Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Kim Kardashian opened up on her split from Kanye West. During a candid conversation on The Kardashians, Kim shared that she feels like there's no other option but to start a new chapter.

"That's the hardest part, I've been there when you don't foresee something happening that really changes a person's personality," said Kim, adding, "and then they're not the same person and you can't ever get that person back--but you can't live with the new person. I get it," according to reports from E! News.

The mom to North West, 11, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 5, shared that the decision to part ways after six years of marriage didn't come easily.

"It's tougher when you don't want your marriage to end off of your personal reasons, but circumstances change that force your marriage to end," she added in a confessional. "I've been there, Khloe's been there, and so when you weren't planning on that and that's not really the outcome you want--but there's no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over," as per the outlet.

It is not the first time she has discussed her relationship.

"Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard," said Kim, adding, "You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age," as reported by E! News.

She added, "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side," as per the outlet.

However, Kim shared that she has learned a lot from her experience.

"Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn't mean that I don't feel the emotions," she said. "If I'm sad, of course, I will cry and feel it."

She added, "I look at everything as lessons," Kim explained. "Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be. Even if it doesn't make sense at the time, it's leading you to a path," reported by E! News.. (ANI)

