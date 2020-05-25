Kim Kardashian Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary with Kanye West, Says ‘Forever to Go, Until the End’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are celebrating six years of marriage. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star marked the occasion on social media on Sunday by sharing a few pictures with West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Reportedly Staying at Opposite Ends of the House amid COVID-19 Crisis.

"6 years down; forever to go. Until the end," she captioned the photographs.

Kardashian, 39, and West, 42, tied the knot in 2014 at Fort di Belvedere, a 16th century fortress in Florence, Italy. Kim Kardashian Wants to Go Blonde Again and This Throwback Pic Says It All.

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Instagram Post For Kanye West

View this post on Instagram 6 years down; forever to go Until the end A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 24, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT

The couple share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kardashian was previously married to NBA player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.