Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has shared an intimate health update with fans as she said that she is "finally" feeling energised since she stopped IVF treatment 10 months ago. The 43-year-old reality star stopped the treatment after it became "a lot" and negatively impacted her mental health. Kourtney also gained weight and suffered menopause-like symptoms, reports mirror.co.uk.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Poosh founder posted a black-and-white snap from her workout session as she offered support to those in a similar situation. She captioned the picture: "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!" Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker have been very open about their IVF journey and it's featured in Hulu's The Kardashians.

Speaking candidly about the process, drummer Travis said that it's very "real" and hopes he can normalise the role men play when it comes to conception. "If any of that can help people - seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real." "And there's however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it's, like, relatable, you know?"

"I've never been fazed by any of that," the 47-year-old said in an interview with GQ. Kourtney has previously admitted they stopped IVF to take "a break" and be able to focus on planning their wedding. The happy couple tied the knot in May after almost a year of dating. In July, Travis was then admitted to the hospital for pancreatitis, with his health taking priority for the couple.

"Having a baby together is still an ongoing conversation, but Travis' health is top priority right now," a source told Entertainment Tonight. During an episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney told her mum Kris Jenner that the medication and doctor appointments had been "awful". "Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience," she said.

