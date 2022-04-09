Kristen Stewart has constantly proved what an amazing actress she is. Having faced criticism for a good part of her career, Stewart proved her haters wrong with all the amazing roles she has taken over the years. Stewart has really cemented herself as someone with a lot of talent, and it’s amazing to see her get into these extremely challenging roles. Although, her best role yet has to be her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer. Spencer Movie Review: Kristen Stewart Brings Oscar Brilliance as Princess Diana in This Fable-Like Tale (LatestLY Exclusive).

With Spencer, Stewart showcased the inner turmoil of Diana wonderfully and in a very bleak manner. She brings an Oscar winning performance here as she showcases the hardship of having to be in the royal family and the issues that come with it. Princess Diana was a powerhouse of a performance that honours the late princess really well. So to celebrate Kristen Stewart’s 32nd birthday, let’s take a look at five of the actress’ best scenes from Spencer. Spencer: Fans Unhappy With Kristen Stewart Getting Snubbed at BAFTA's, Hope For Best Actress Nomination at Oscars 2022!

Snooker Table

After the paparazzi were able to get a photo of Diana, her and Charles talk in the snooker room. They have an argument over Diana not closing the curtains, and you can just feel the heartbreak and claustrophobia felt here as Stewart channels the character so well.

Dinner Scene

After a very tiring welcome, Diana finally gets ready for dinner and shows up in the dining room where the royal family is sitting. The music, the cinematography and Stewart’s acting will keep you on the edge of the seat as this surreal scene begins. Over here you see Diana hallucinating that she is eating pearls, which can signify just how choked she feels in the royal family.

I Just Want to Be Your Mother

Playing a game with Harry and William, all of them roleplay as a specific character. Diana plays that of just a normal woman whereas Harry and William are soldiers. Over here Diana gets asked some serious questions like what does she want to be and she just replies by saying, “I just want to be your mother.” It’s a very heartwarming reply that just makes Diana seem so down-to-earth.

Ending

After crashing Boxing Day and demanding that her sons come with her, Diana finally finds happiness as she runs away with them just to eat some normal food outside. It’s one moment in the movie where Diana doesn’t feel like she has the weight of the world on her shoulders, and it’s the most cathartic thing you will ever see.

Dance Scene

After Diana finally visits her childhood home, she breaks down as her childhood memories take over her. Considering suicide, Diana is stopped at the end moment by Anne Boleyn’s ghost who tells her to take off the necklace instead. We are then treated to a beautiful montage of Diana dancing from room to room and reminiscing some happier moments of her life.

This is truly Stewart’s best role to date and one that showcases her acting capabilities quite wonderfully. With this we finish off the list and wish Kristen Stewart a very happy birthday.

