Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, feels that she was "always meant to" be a mother and seeing her daughter Stormi grow has been the "best part" of her last few years. She said: "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do. Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years." Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Her Happy Family Weekend With Travis Scott and Daughter Stormi (View Pics).

Kylie takes parenthood "one day at a time" and urges other mothers to be kind to themselves, reports femalefirst.co.uk. She said: "Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!" Kylie is launching her own baby care collection, Kylie Baby, which includes shampoos, conditioners, bubble baths, towels and travel cases. Kylie Jenner Posts Mushy Pictures with Beau Travis Scott But Her Sheer Givenchy Outfit Has Our Attention.

She said that her new venture is a dream come true. She told Elle.com: "It was a dream of mine to create safe and effective products as a gift to my kids. "As a new mom, I was curious and conscious about the products that would work best for my daughter's hair and skin. That's how I came up with the idea to launch a baby line with clean formulas that were gentle enough and would work for all skin and hair types without compromising quality."

