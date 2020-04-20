Lady Gaga’s One World: Together at Home Concert Raises a Whopping $128 Million for COVID-19 Relief Fund

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Popstar Lady GaGa's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home" has raised almost $128 million in the US. The two-hour event, which also saw the participation of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, featured performances by Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift among others, was not planned as a fundraiser but the April 18 show inspired people across America to donate, reports aceshowbiz.com. Global Citizen Concert 2020: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes And Others Pay A Musical Ode To The Coronavirus Frontline Workers (Watch Videos)

The "Poker face" hitmaker kicked off the special with a performance of Charlie Chaplin's "Smile" and closed the show with an all-star rendition of "The Prayer" featuring singers Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli. The Global Citizen officials, who helped put the show together, confirmed the event raised $127.9 million for COVID-19 aid. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Join Lady Gaga’s ‘One World Special’ to Celebrate COVID-19 Warriors (Watch Video)

"Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon," the message read.