Actor and dubbing artiste Saptrishi Ghosh says although he has acted out and dubbed for many characters in his career, he is happy that the world now recognises him as the voice of Loki. Ghosh has voiced Tom Hiddleston's titular role in the Hindi dubbed version of Marvel series "Loki". Loki: Forget Kang the Conqueror! This Fan Theory Exposes a Not-So-Secret Villain Behind TVA, and It Makes One Helluva Sense!

"Twenty-five years of working in the Industry, acting as well as dubbing for various ads and shows, has earned me a name in the industry, but the world now recognises me as the voice of Marvel character Loki! Thanks to the internet and social media, dubbed shows and movies have a niche fan base over the past five years," Saptrishi tells IANS.

He says it was important to get the essence of Loki's charisma and power right for the Hindi dub. "We are all aware of how charismatic Loki sounds and what power his voice commands. The punch lines always leave fans wanting for more, so on my part it was important to get the dialogues translated without losing the essence," he says. Saptrishi is currently dubbing for the "He-Man" sequel series, scheduled to be premiered soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2021 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).