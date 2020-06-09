Mae Whitman Birthday Special: Taking A Look At Some Interesting Facts About The Actress

On her birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about Mae Whitman (picture credit - Instagram)

Mae Whitman is one talented actress. While many know her for her role in the hit series, Good Girls, but she has been a part of many incredible projects in her career so far. It won't be wrong to say that Mae was born to be an actress as she began working at the age of two, and there has been no looking back for her ever since. Mae has played some iconic roles on television as well as on the big screen.

Mae is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. As she turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about her life.

Made her film debut at the age of 6

As we told you earlier, Mae began first faced the camera when she was 2 YO as she appeared in some commercials. At the age of 6, she made her film debut in the romantic drama When a Man Loves a Woman. So basically, she got to be mentored by the best actors. Good Girls Season 4: NBC Renews Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman Series For the Fourth Season.

Mae dated a singer and her co-star

Mae, who featured in the hit show, Parenthood dated Landon Pig, an actor and a singer/songwriter. In fact, Pigg guest-starred on Parenthood for a year. There was a time when Mae also revealed that she is attracted to women, although she has not been in a same-sex relationship officially. ” I haven’t yet really dated a girl, but there have been numerous girls I’m super attracted to and into,” she told Glamour magazine.

Voiced for Tinkerbell

Mae was the voice of Tinkerbell in Disney’s Fairies franchise. Reportedly, this role was supposed to go to Brittany Murphy. In an interview, she described the voice as a nicer version of her original voice. Well, she did a pretty good job, didn't she? Well, we wish Mae a very happy birthday.