Matthew McConaughey Continues to Fight COVID-19, Actor Delivers 110,000 Masks to Texas Hospitals

Matthew McConaughey (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, along with his wife, model Camila Alves, has delivered 110,000 masks to the local hospitals in his home state of Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Oscar winner teamed up with car company Lincoln, with whom he is a spokesperson, for the initiative. McConaughey took to Facebook to share his picture with Alves in a truck on delivery duty. Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey and Other Celebs Visit Online College Classes During COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas," he wrote alongside the photo which showed the couple in masks and headgear. Matthew McConaughey Believes COVID-19 Has Brought Us Together After a Long Time, Says ‘This Red Light Will Turn to a Green Light’ (Watch Video)

Last month, McConaughey hosted a virtual bingo night for isolated seniors in Texas.