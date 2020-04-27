Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald Drink in Their Robes and Sing Together For Sondheim Tribute; Twitterati Is Loving This Musical Ode (Watch Video)

Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was honoured on Sunday, April 26 with a starry online 90th birthday concert that featured a host of stars. The special called Take Me to the World featured performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O’Hara, Lea Salonga, Judy Kuhn, Katrina Lenk, Aaron Tveit, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes among others and despite its many technical difficulties, managed to leave everyone entertained. Apart from the amazing performances put up by everyone, one big highlight of the evening turned out to be Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald belting out “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Sondheim’s Company sporting their robes and enjoying a drink. Meryl Streep Praises Her Mary Poppins Returns Co-star Dick Van Dyke, Says ‘He Brings a Theatrical Sense of Joy’.

Videos of the Streep, Baranski and McDonald have now gone viral and netizens are already declaring it to be a "mood". In a clip from the concert that has netizens going gaga over Streep features the 70-year-old actress shaking up her very own martini. Fans couldn't get enough of this trio who are now being hailed as "perfection" on Twitter and also being celebrated for giving everyone the 'ultimate quarantine mood'. Sharing a video of Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald's performance at the concert, a user wrote, "Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Barnaski singing Sondheim over Zoom in their bathrobes is, and I can not stress this enough, the ultimate mood."Check out more Twitter reactions below. Meryl Streep to Debut Met Gala 2020 as a Co-Host (Read Deets).

Here's a Video of Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald's Performance:

Ultimate Mood:

Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Barnaski singing Sondheim over Zoom in their bathrobes is, and I can not stress this enough, the ultimate mood. #sondheim90concert pic.twitter.com/261pNlhot1 — Mel Woods 🌈🌾 (@intothemelwoods) April 27, 2020

Quarantine Gift:

Perfection:

The perfection aka Christine Baranski , Meryl Streep and Audra McDonald ladies and gentlemen #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/Tr9fAqOqaa — Olivia Colman’s Blonde Hair (@streep_lover) April 27, 2020

We Need an Album!

Can we get album with Meryl Streep , Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald singing together #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/BNVPjmGcdx — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) April 27, 2020

Among other celebrities who paid tribute to Sondheim was also ace director Steven Spielberg who honoured Sondheim’s photographic knowledge of film. The director said, “For me it was like going back to school and meeting my most favourite professor." The concert was the top trending Twitter topic of the night as Lin-Manuel tweeted: “Hope someone is rolling on the Noises Off production happening right now at #Sondheim90Concert.”