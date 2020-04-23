Meryl Streep Praises Her Mary Poppins Returns Co-star Dick Van Dyke, Says ‘He Brings a Theatrical Sense of Joy’

Dick Van Dyke and Meryl Streep (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streep says legendary star Dick Van Dyke has not lost his inner child, and has retained the innocent joy of life despite his years. The actress recently got a chance to work with the 94-year-old Van Dyke in "Mary Poppins Returns". "He is practically perfect in every way so no wonder he was drawn to the material Mary Poppins. He is somebody who is pure I don't wanna say show business because it conjures up the whole other thing but it's a theatrical sense of joy that he brings," Streep said while talking about her co-star.

"He is uniquely suited to this kind of material mostly because he has got the soul of a 9-and-a-half-year-old. I would say he has not lost his inner child and the things that we often lose as we go on in life. He has retained that innocent sense of joy and that's what he brings to this material," she added. Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" stars Emily Blunt as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn an ordinary task into a fantastic adventure. The sequel brought back Mary Poppins to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy missing in their lives following a personal loss.

Rob Marshall has directed the film from a screenplay by David Magee. The screen story is by Magee, Marshall and John DeLuca based upon the Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers. PL Travers first introduced the world to the no-nonsense nanny in her 1934 children's book "Mary Poppins". Opening up about Blunt's singing prowess, Streep said: "She is amazing but her tenderness in this is palpable. Rob and Marc Shaiman, they wrote it with her in mind so the music sits in her voice perfectly. She is amazing in it!"

"Mary Poppins Returns" takes place in the 1930s Depression-era London 24 years after the first film was set. Michael Banks works for the same financial institution that employed his father and still lives at 17 Cherry Tree Lane with his three children, Annabel, John and Georgie and their housekeeper Ellen. When the family suffers a personal loss, Mary Poppins magically re-enters their lives and with Jack's help, brings joy and wonder back into their home. Mary Poppins Returns will air in India on Star Movies on April 26.