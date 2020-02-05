Michael Sheen Birthday Special: From Playing Former British PM Tony Blair to Comedian Kenneth Willaims, 4 Times the Welsh Actor Shined in Biographical Roles  

Michael Sheen Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Michael Sheen is one actor who seems to have done it all. Be it web shows, films, theatre, he is one actor who never fails to impress. Also when it comes to genres, Sheen has experimented a lot and from playing real-life figures such as Tony Blair to playing a vampire in the fantasy films. Twilight, there seems to be no limit to Sheen's talents. It's unfortunate that many have him confused to be related to Charlie Sheen, given that they have the same surname. Sheen is known to have starred in some of the best biopics and has done an incredible job transforming into some of these famous personalities.

As the Welsh actor celebrates his birthday on February 5 and turns 51, we look at some of his finest works. we bet you are thinking can you really chose his best works given that most of his career, Sheen has been on the top of his game. Well, let's look at the ones that are absolutely unmissable.

1. Kenneth Willaims: Fantabulosa

One of the many gifts of Sheen has been that he is a brilliant impressionist and hence many of the roles that he got were mainly biopics. In 2006, he starred in BBC Four television play starring Michael Sheen as the English comic actor Kenneth Williams. Sheen performed exceptionally well and almost disappeared in this role.

2.Frost/Nixon

The 2008 historical drama film based on the 2006 play of the same name by Peter Morgan, who also adapted the screenplay for the film starred Michael Sheen in the role of David Frost. The film is a retelling of the post-Watergate scandal television interviews between British talk-show host David Frost and former American President Richard Nixon. Sheen received immense critical acclaim for playing Frost extremely well.

3. The Deal

Michael Sheen has played former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as many as three times in his career though his breakthrough role saw him play British PM Tony Blair in this Channel 4 film from writer Peter Morgan and directed by Stephen Frear. Sheen's transformation into Blair is so good that it's actually possible to mistake him to be the former British PM.

4. The Damned United

This film marked the fifth collaboration between Sheen and writer Peter Morgan. It saw him play Brian Clough, an English football player and manager. The film chronicled Clough's doomed 44 days he spent managing Leeds United in 1974 before he was sacked. This role proved that if there was anyone who could pull off the role of any British icon, it had to be Sheen.

Currently, we bet Sheen is keeping you entertained with his recent shows, Masters Of Sex and Good Omens. Here's hoping we get to see some more amazing work from one of the most talented actors of his generation.