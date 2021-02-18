Mortal Kombat's first trailer has finally dropped online and well it's a bloody-brutal show. The age-restricted clip is filled with some gruesome fights that'll surely make you go WTF. One thing, which we can assure you is that the movie will definitely be a treat for fans of the franchise as well as for the one's who will be watching it for the first time. Helmed by Simon McQuoid, the scripting of the film is done by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. Speaking about the clip, from the start until the end it's mayhem all over. Cruella Trailer: Emma Stone Makes for a Menacing Disney Villain No Dalmatian May Want to Mess With (Watch Video).

The trailer starts with Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) mentioning a time when she and her troop were in search of a fugitive creature, but they came face to face with Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), who's from another world and controls ice. Ahead, we see the trailer getting intense with many action scenes. All in all, we see a ruthless Sub-Zero leading a gory carnage. The flick is based on the action video games by the same name. Dune, The Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat New Footage Revealed in HBO Max's New Trailer of Their Warner Bros 2021 Slate.

Check Out The Trailer:

The high-octane movie stars an awesome cast which includes stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada essaying key roles. Mortal Kombat will be released in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously on April 16, 2021. Stay tuned!

