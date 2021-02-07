Actress Natalie Portman on Saturday snubbed reports suggesting she is pregnant. "Hey, so I'm totally not pregnant," Natalie posted on Instagram story, after sections of the American media suggested she could be expecting. Earlier, the entertainment portal Page Six had speculated a baby bump when she was spotted in a loose top. Natalie Portman Opens Up on How She Was Bullied in School for Being a Child Actress

The actress, who is currently shooting in Australia, also hit back at bodyshamers in another post: "But apparently it's still okay in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want? Do better." Thor: Love and Thunder – Natalie Portman Excited to Play The Mighty Thor in Upcoming Marvel Movie

Check Out Natalie Portman's Instagram Story Below

Natalie Portman's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A representative of the actress also denied the pregnancy news to Daily Mail Australia.

