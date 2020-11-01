The original trio of Wes Craven's Scream - Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette - has reunited for Scream 5. Details about the plot are scarce, but we might have gotten a gossip that can be a potential spoiler. In the first movie, the revelation that there was more than one killer was a shocking twist. Scream 4 played on to it ten years later. Now, Scream 5 will also feature multiple killers. The mask of the killer, called Ghostface, has become iconic over the years. RJ Torbert who coined the term Ghostface has spilt the beans. 'Scream 5' Fits Perfectly in the Franchise, Says Jenna Ortega.

"There’s been a rumor going around that the ultra-white mask is involved," said Torbert in a recent interview with Ghostface UK. "What I will tell you is that the killer, the main killer, will not have the ultra-white mask. There’s something else involved, and it’s not the white mask!"

Well, the fact that Torbert points out that there is the main killer, hints at the possibility that there will be more than one. Also, the change in the mask will be a shock to the franchise.

Earlier, a TV series based on Scream dared to change the iconic mask and the move was not loved by the audience. A reboot of the series brought back the OG mask. Let us see how the audience will react to the new addition to the franchise.

Initially, Neve was apprehensive of returning to the series since the OG director has passed away. "But the new directors came to me with this beautiful letter saying that they’ve become directors and love film because of these films, and because of Wes, and they really want to be true to his story and his journey with these films, so I was really happy to hear that," she explained her reason to return. Neve Campbell Birthday Special: 7 Times She Impressed Us with her Sartorial Attempts (View Pics).

The film, being directed by Robert Schwentke (Ready Or Not), was earlier scheduled to release October 23, 2020 but will now hit the theatres a year later on October 22, 2021. The film’s ensemble cast also include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison and Sonia Ben Ammar.

