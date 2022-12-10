Singer Nick Carter has returned to the stage for the first time since being accused of rape - an allegation his lawyer says is 'entirely untrue'. The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, performed along with his band mates at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball stage for their performance at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden, reports mirror.co.uk. Nick Carter Denies Raping 17-Year-Old Autistic Fan After ABC Cancels Backstreet Boys Holiday Special.

The whole band was dressed in white for the annual festive event, which pulled together some of the biggest names in music to a crowd of thousands, who sang along to their biggest hits. The performance comes after a woman named, Shannon Ruth, told a US press conference on Thursday she is to sue the singer of reportedly sexually assaulting her back in 2001 when she was 17-years-old, and he was 21. Backstreet Boys Christmas Special Cancelled by ABC Amid Nick Carter’s Sexual Assault Allegations.

Despite the rape allegations against the singer, he appeared smiling as he joined Backstreet Boys members, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson on the red carpet. Ruth, now 39, accused Carter of sexually assaulting her on his tour bus following a concert in Washington state, and further claimed he took her virginity and also gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Carter's attorney Michael Holtz called the allegations 'entirely untrue' in a statement to DailyMail.com on Thursday. "This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue," he said. Holtz said: "Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick - and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time."

The singer has not spoken out publicly himself and instead focussed on his family and schedule of performances leaving the lawsuit to his legal team to comment on. Carter, who is married to Lauren Kitt for eight years, did however share on social media a photo of them with their three children Odin (6), Saoirse (3), and one-year-old, Pea on Friday, showing their support.

It has been a traumatic time for Carter, who lost his brother Aaron Carter (34), last month when he was found dead in his bathtub in Lancaster, California. In view of the allegations, US network ABC has axed their upcoming December 14 Christmas special called, 'A Very Backstreet Holiday'. The holiday-themed special was going to see the band members performing hits from their 10th album, 'A Very Backstreet Christmas'.

