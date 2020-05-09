Mother's Day 2020: From Backstreet Boys' Perfect Fan to Justin Bieber's Turn To You - 7 International Tracks That Are Perfect to Dedicate to Your Mom (Watch Videos)

Mother's Day Songs (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab)

Mother's Day 2020, is around the corner and we bet you are already planning something special for the most important woman in your lives. Considering this year, Mother's Day will be spent at home because of coronavirus lockdown, we think it'll be nice if you could cook up a special menu for your mothers at home and celebrate them for their unconditional love and support and the warmth they bring to your lives. It's said that there's no better gift than the gift of music and hence it would also be a good time to express your feelings for your mothers through songs. Why not make a beautiful Mother's Day special playlist? Mother's Day 2020 Healthy Gifts: From Buying Your Mum Calcium Supplements to Enrolling Her in a Workout Class, These Presents will Ensure a Lifetime of Health and Happiness!

Considering it may not be possible for you to buy some fancy gifts for your darling mother this time, why not make an amazing mixtape featuring beautiful tracks by international artists who conveyed their feelings for their mothers in the most amazing manner. These heartfelt tracks are sure to bring tears to your eyes and will also show your gratitude towards that woman in your life who has given you everything. From Jason Mraz and Blake Shelton, songs by these artists ought to be on your playlist.

The Perfect Fan

Remember when Backstreet Boys gave a beautiful tribute to their mothers with a song that expressed some beautiful feelings of gratitude towards their moms. The song's hook line says, "Cause mom you always were the perfect fan."

Turn To You

This Justin Bieber track sums up Bieber's mother's experiences as a single mom. The singer pays a gorgeous tribute to her efforts and support with this song.

What Mama Say

Your mom would be the happiest listening to this upbeat track because Jason Marz talks all about why we should all be listening to our mothers and what they say.

Mom

Meghan Trainor's dedication to her mother is so beautiful and heartfelt that it is sure to make you reach the phone and call your mother or hug her if she's around.

Mama

The Spice Girls said it perfectly as they conveyed the feeling of 'Mama does know best after all' through this amazing number and it is a must on your Mother's Day playlist.

Thank You Mom

Whoever thought a rock band won't sing. a number about their mothers were wrong because the Good Charlotte did it. They love their moms and expressed it with a total kickass number such as this. Mother's Day 2020 Dates: Here's When Different Countries Around the World Ring in Celebrations Honouring Motherhood.

Oh Mother

With the gorgeous vocals of Christina Aguilera, one truly feels the special bond that mothers share with their children and this number expresses it in the most perfect way.

We hope you spend Mother's Day listening to this amazing playlist and make your mother feel special and loved with these numbers. For those who aren't good at being expressive, these songs could help you convey what you feel for your moms.