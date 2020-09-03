A new trailer for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, is here. Daniel Craig will be playing the role of the spy for the last time, although some reports suggest that his decision will depend on the new movie is received by the audience. Well, for starters, No Time To Die is 007 times cooler than the previous trailer. At 2 minutes 34 seconds in length, the footage is enough to give you an adrenaline rush. We are shown some wild glimpses of the insane action stunts from the movie. The coolest bit has got be this two-seater aeroplane that turns into a submarine as it dives into the water. Flawless CGI. Amazing execution. No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020.

No Time To Die trailer also has cinematography working in its favour. The spy film boasts of some beautiful shots. In one shot, Rami Malek, who plays the masked villain, takes a machine gun, shoots through the thick ice at Bond, who is already drowning in ice-cold water. The background score is exhilarating. The James Bond theme never fails to give you a rush of energy. No Time To Die: Rami Malek’s Look and Character Name From Daniel Craig’s Bond Film Revealed (View Post).

The trailer opens with an impressive shot of Bond jumping off a bridge. As he lands on the ground, his fall, the impact looks authentic. Ever since, Craig has joined the franchise, a sense of realism has been added to the movies.

Check Out The Latest Trailer Of No Time To Die Here:

In No Time To Die, Bond has retired from MI. He is vacationing in Jamaica. Someone else has taken up the mantle of Agent 007. But Bond is pulled back into the chaos and mayhem, one last time. And it seems personal.

