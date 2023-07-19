More reactions for Oppenheimer have started to pour in ahead of the lifting of its review embargo, and everyone has nothing but the highest order of praise for it. Labeling it as the "film of the decade," the Christopher Nolan directed film is being hailed for its performances and character studies that it puts up on display. Here are just some of the reactions to the film. Oppenheimer Review: Christopher Nolan's Film Starring Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr Is 'Spectacular' and 'Electrifying', Per First Reactions.

A Thunderous Epic!

Imagine if Nolan took the writing/editing urgency of The Social Network and fused it with a beautiful but harsh invasion of visuals a la Terrence Malick. The result is OPPENHEIMER. Holy fucking shit, it is a thunderous epic about politics, loss of empathy, and impending doom. pic.twitter.com/KL1AsbWQJU — kevin l. lee (@Klee_FilmReview) July 19, 2023

Career Defining Performances!

#OPPENHEIMER is a dense and horrifyingly brilliant character study, with Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey JR delivering career-defining performances. It’s experimental, gut-wrenching, and masterfully shot and scored. Christopher Nolan cements himself an all-time great director. pic.twitter.com/nfz2ieqArj — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) July 19, 2023

Best Movie of the Year!

OPPENHEIMER: Best movie of the year so far. Nolan in sicko mode, drawing more suspense out of boardrooms than most action movies this year. The slow systematic dismantling of a man’s psyche and legacy, played out in a three-pronged narrative temporal pincer movement. — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) July 19, 2023

A Thorough Awards Sweep!

#Oppenheimer is the film of the decade. A devastating story delicately crafted down to the smallest atom, driven by a transcendent, career-defining performance from Cillian Murphy. Nolan takes you through incomprehensible stages of emotion. A thorough awards sweep incoming. pic.twitter.com/S21ZXO5DuW — Adam (@adamblevins_) July 19, 2023

Pulse Pounding!

OPPENHEIMER is a kinetic symphony of the highest order & the BEST film of the year. Nolan delivers a pulse-pounding, unforgettable epic standing tall as one of the best biopics of all time. An operatic yet stunningly intimate portrait of a brilliant man grappling with his actions pic.twitter.com/M8xnoC1FV1 — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) July 19, 2023

