Oscars 2020: Eminem's Surprise Performance Takes Twitter by Storm, Check Out Reactions

Eminem performs at Oscars 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Woah! Did it just happen or are we dreaming about it? Eminem just took the stage to perform at this year's Oscar ceremony and he was a surprise addition that we all usually wait for. No prior intimation about his act for the night was given in the past and when the rapper's name was announced as the next performer, audiences and Twitterati were clearly in shock - of course, we mean in a good way. There's no bad reaction you'll get for Eminem unless you are Martin Scorsese and you are simply disinterested. Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh had their Black Widow Reunion on the Academy Awards Red Carpet (View Pics).

Twitter is currently flooded with reactions to Eminem's performance on his Oscar-winning track 'Lose Yourself'. The rapper couldn't attend the show when he won his trophy for the song but he managed to make up for it this year. Eminem fans are rejoicing this precious moment and some of the reactions are truly EPIC. Check 'em out. Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: Renee Zellweger, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson and Others Who Dazzled on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Just when I thought the #Oscars were getting boring THEY BRING OUT F-CKING EMINEM WITH LOSE YOURSELF!!!!#Oscars #Eminem pic.twitter.com/bGbdXH85FF — Hasan siddiqui (@hasansiddiqui97) February 10, 2020

The Oscars crowd during #Eminem performing “Lose Yourself” loved his performance! pic.twitter.com/ESlFGjciC4 — HouseofM (@hofmcincy) February 10, 2020

Eminem's surprise addition was clearly the best thing the Academy could have planned! Celebs were mighty excited to catch the rapper perform live on stage and we bet his fans had an orgasmic moment for a split second. The day is sorted for us already!