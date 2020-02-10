Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix and Fiancee Rooney Mara had their PDA on Display on the Academy Award Red Carpet

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara at Oscars 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was a big night for Joaquin Phoenix and the presence of his fiancee, Rooney Mara made it extra special for him. The actor managed to bag the Best Actor trophy for Todd Phillips' Joker and simultaneously became the first name to lift the trophy for a comic book-based movie. However, before the actor captivated us with his inspiring and emotional speech on stage, his lovey-dovey moments with girlfriend Rooney on the red carpet had melted our hearts. Oscars 2020: How Joaquin Phoenix Paid Tribute to His Late Brother River Phoenix in His Emotional Oscar Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

The couple clearly enjoyed their time and indulged in subtle PDA on the Oscar red carpet before attending the soiree. From the way he admired her on the carpet to their candid stills and a hand-in-hand walk, Rooney and Joaquin had eyes only for each other throughout the night. She was a proud lady in the theatre tonight who was by her man's side as he witnessed one of the most precious moments of his life. Check out their pictures together. Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Becomes First Ever to Receive Best Actor for a Comic Book Movie, Receives Standing Ovation.

Check Out Pictures of Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara from the Oscars Red Carpet

And Some More Pictures

View this post on Instagram #oscars2020 #joaquinphoenix #rooneymara A post shared by Fans_Joaquinphoenix_Official (@fans_joker_official) on Feb 9, 2020 at 6:02pm PST

Joaquin is also the second actor after Heath Ledger who got awarded for his brilliant portrayal of DC's most notorious villain. The late actor had played the character in Christian Bale's The Dark Knight. Speaking about his fiancee, Joaquin had earlier mentioned about the way he was smitten by her. “She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” he had told Vanity Fair. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.” Adorable, isn't it?