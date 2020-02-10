Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Becomes First Ever to Receive Best Actor for a Comic Book Movie, Receives Standing Ovation

Joker Movie Stills (Photo Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube)

Yes, we all predicted this but when it comes to the Academy, one can never be certain. In Joaquin Phoenix's case, however, the prediction has come true and how! The actor managed to grab the Best Actor trophy for his phenomenal performance in Todd Phillips' Joker and we all saw his big win coming. He was an instant favourite with the critics and viewers alike and also a worthy of an Oscar nom and a win this year. Joquin managed to bag all the main trophies including BAFTA Awards, SAG and finally the Golden lady by the Academy. The year was truly remarkable for the actor. Oscars 2020: A R Rahman's Slumdog Millionaire Song Jai Ho Features in Best Original Song Tribute Montage at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Joaquin got emotional while receiving the honour and his winning speech was the highlight of the night. The actor spoke about being compassionate towards each other and how he was reckless and arrogant in his life but was lucky enough to get a second chance. Joaquin's big win for Joker even received a standing ovation and he became the second actor after Heath Ledger to receive the award for his portrayal of DC's most notorious villain. Oscars 2020 Funny Memes and GIFs: From Billie Eilish's Confused Expression to Martin Scorsese Fighting Sleep During Eminem's Performance, the Academy Awards Was a Meme Fest.

Joaquin just became the first name to lift the best actor trophy for a comic book-based movie. Previously Heath Ledger was posthumously awarded the Best Supporting Actor award for his role of Joker in Christian Bale's The Dark Knight.