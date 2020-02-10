Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman’s Dior Cape Had the Names of All the Snubbed Female Directors

Natalie Portman at Oscars 2020 Red Carpet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Natalie Portman's Oscars outfit featured names of female directors not nominated for an Oscar at the ceremony this year. A Los Angeles Times journalist took to Twitter to post the video, showing that Portman's outfit bore the names of Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller and Mari Diop, and others, reports thewrap.com. "I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in a subtle way," she explained. Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Wins Best Original Screenplay for Parasite and Twitterati Can’t Get Over His ‘Smiling Moment’ Admiring the Oscar Trophy.

For the second straight year, female directors did not make it to the directing category at the Academy Awards. So when the nominees were announced last month, many people criticised it. Nominated in the category are Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Sam Mendes for 1917, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Timea in Hollywood and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite. Oscars 2020: Chris Rock, Steve Martin Mention the Lack of Female Nominees in Their Opening Act.

Natalie Portman at Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

natalie portman w/ the embroidered names of all the female directors snubbed on her coat. my heart. pic.twitter.com/mEEkQgbvOL — alex (@alex_abads) February 10, 2020

It's not the first time that Portman has pointed out an awards ceremony for snubbing female filmmakers. While presenting the best director award at the Golden Globes in 2018, she quipped: "And now, here are the all-male nominees".