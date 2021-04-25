The night of the Academy Awards is one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood and fans might not want to miss the Oscars 2021 live telecast which is all set to be a star-studded affair like every year. After several delays due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 93rd Academy Awards are finally happening on April 25 in the US at 8 pm and UK viewers can watch the live telecast of the ceremony at midnight on April 26. Oscars 2021 Nominations: MANK Leads the Race, Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger Gets a Nod; Check Out the Complete List of Nominees for 93rd Academy Awards.
This is the third consecutive year Oscars will be without a host and the event would be 3 hours long with COVID-19 protocols although celebs will be seen without wearing a face mask. Indian audiences can watch Oscars 2021 live on April 26 from 5:30 am onwards. Viewers can stream the ceremony live on Oscar.org as well as the Academy Award's official YouTube channel. Reports also suggest that the Academy will also stream the awards ceremony live on Facebook and Twitter. Oscars 2021 Nominations: 11 Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 93rd Academy Awards.
Last year's best motion picture winner Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite is still fresh in our memory as it was the first international movie to win this highest honour. Interestingly, the 93rd Academy Awards will have star presenters to keep the show going and the list includes Angela Bassett, Bong Joon-Ho, Brad Pitt, Bryan Cranston, Don Cheadle, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Marlee Matlin, Reese Witherspoon, Regina King, Renée Zellweger, Rita Moreno and Zendaya.
Oscars 2021 Complete Nominations
Best Picture
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Actor
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Best Actress
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
David Fincher (Mank)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Best Film Editing
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward (Pixar)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
Soul (Pixar)
Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
Best Costume Design
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma, Marese Langan
Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Original Song
Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest)
Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead)
Speak Now, (One Night in Miami)
Best Sound
Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer
Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin
News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro
Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana
Best Production Design
The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Best Visual Effects
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
Best Documentary Feature
Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)
Crip Camp (Netflix)
The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)
My Octopus Teacher(Netflix)
Time (Amazon Studios)
Best Documentary Short Film
Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)
A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)
Do Not Split (Field of Vision)
Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)
A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)
Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)
Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
