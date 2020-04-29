Oscars 2021: Streamed Films to Be Eligible for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

OSCARS (Photo Credits: Getty)

The Academy has made a major announcement about the movies eligible for Oscars 2021. It has confirmed that streamed films will be eligible for Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, theatres across the globe had to be closed down considering the safety of individuals by avoid mass gathering. The outbreak led to postponement of several films. The Academy Awards released a statement in which it mentioned about ‘Awards Rules And Campaign Regulations Approved For 93rd Oscars’ by the Academy’s Board of Governors. Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Why Heath Ledger Refused an Oscars Opening Act.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, several films had to skip theatrical release and head straight to digital release. The change is permitted only for 93rd Academy Awards and will only apply to films released in 2020. To be qualified for Best Picture, these two conditions must be met. “1. The film must be made available on the secure Academy Screening Room member-only streaming site within 60 days of the film’s streaming or VOD release; 2. The film must meet all other eligibility requirements.”

Complete Statement Issued By The Academy On 93rd Oscars

Here's what you need to know about the #Oscars: - For this awards year only, streamed films will be eligible for Best Picture - Going forward, the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing awards will be combined into one category: Best Sound For more details: https://t.co/LjBJJHExCN — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 28, 2020

Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson mentioned in the statement that read, “The Academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theater. Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering. Nonetheless, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules.” COVID-19 Crisis: Cannes Film Festival Still Exploring Options for 2020, Won’t Take Place In June.

Besides streaming films to be considered in Best Picture category, the board also announced changes the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing awards. These two categories will be combined into one as Best Sound category. There are also changes in the Music and International Feature Film categories. The 93rd Oscars is scheduled to be telecasted on February 28, 2021, on ABC.