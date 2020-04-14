COVID-19 Crisis: Cannes Film Festival Still Exploring Options for 2020, Won’t Take Place In June

Cannes Logo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Here comes a piece of news for all the Cannes Film Festival lovers who go gaga over the event. As if we go by the latest report online, the festival which was previously postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and was said to take place in June or July, won't take place in its originally planned form but the planners are still exploring options for a 2020 edition. For the uninitiated, the larger-than-life film festival was originally scheduled for May 12-May 23 but was pushed to a further date concerning the COVID-19 outbreak. COVID-19 Effect: Cannes Film Festival 2020, Scheduled For May 12, to be Postponed Until June or July, Say Organisers.

On Tuesday, festival organizers acknowledged that "the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option." It added, "It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form." Well, if you read the statement, the organisers have not entirely said no about the event. But have given hope and said that Cannes 2020 will happen as they are exploring and how. The Rolling Stones Postpones North America Tour Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

FYI, France is one of the countries across the globe where the coronavirus bug has been spreading rapidly. Almost more than 130,000 people are infected with COVID-19 there whereas more than 10,000 deaths have taken place amid the outbreak. It's since March 17 that France is practising self-isolation and lockdown. Stay tuned for more updates on the same!