Actress Pamela Anderson has revealed that her childhood dream job was to be a nun before she found Playboy fame. The star has opened up about where she thought her life would go before she got the call to be a Playmate at the Playboy mansion, reports mirror.co.uk. The 55-year-old shared how she thought she would become a nun or a librarian before she got the opportunity to be a model. She talked about how she would visit the library every day when she was younger but she doesn't know "what happened" for her to eventually work for Playboy. Pamela Anderson Still Owns the Iconic Baywatch Swimsuit, Says She Still Wears It ‘Every Once in a While’.

In a Q&A session, Pamela spoke about where she'd be if she didn't become famous. Speaking to Drew Barrymore, the star said: "I wanted to be a nun or a librarian. And I kind of took a different route. I don't know what happened." Anderson reminisced about how she tended to be "at story time everyday" when she was a child and her passion for reading tied within her passion for the bible.

The former Baywatch star said: "I was at the library every day - I was at story time everyday and I really wanted to be a librarian, and then I thought, 'No, I really wanna be a nun.'" The revelation comes after Pamela starred in her own groundbreaking documentary, Pamela, A Love Story. The film will sees her open up about her life, career and past loves. Brittany Furlan Takes Dig At Pamela Anderson After 'Annoying Marriage' Remark, Says 'I don't Live In That World'.

It also goes over the time her sex tape with her ex-husband Tommy Lee was leaked, after she slammed the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy for their portrayal of her story. Speaking in Pamela, A Love Story, the actress said: "I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive and now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control of the narrative for the first time."

