With the end of another year, we are all set to witness some amazing award functions happen in the month of November and December. After the Emmys, the People's Choice Award 2020 took place yesterday (November 16) where we saw a number of our favourite artists bag the prestigious award. While the award function was organised in a phased manner, thanks to corona, we got to stars arrive at the red carpet looking their stylish best. BTS' Virtual Acceptance Speech For People's Choice Awards 2020 Goes Viral, Congratulations Pour in For the Boy Band on Social Media.

Khloe Kardashian, BTS, Taylor Swift were the big winners on Monday. The award night also featured performances by Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle who made the night a memorable one. People’s Choice Awards 2020 Winners: BTS, Will Smith for Bad Boys for Life, Disney’s Mulan and More.

Check out the complete winners list to know who bagged which award:

People’s Champion Award

Tyler Perry

Fashion Icon Award

Tracee Ellis Ross

People’s Icon of 2020

Jennifer Lopez

Movie of 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Comedy Movie of 2020

The Kissing Booth 2

The Kissing Booth (Pic Credit: Google)

Action Movie of 2020

Mulan

Drama Movie of 2020

Hamilton

Family Movie of 2020

Onward

Male Movie Star of 2020

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

Female Movie Star of 2020

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Drama Movie Star of 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Comedy Movie Star of 2020

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Action Movie Star of 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

A Still From Extraction (Pic Credit: Google)

Show of 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

Drama Show of 2020

Riverdale

Comedy Show of 2020

Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show of 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Competition Show of 2020

The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

The Female TV Star of 2020

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

The Drama TV Star of 2020

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Comedy TV Star of 2020

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

A Still From Modern Family (Pic Credit: Google)

Daytime Talk Show of 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant of 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Reality Star of 2020

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Outer Banks

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

Wynonna Earp

Male Artist of 2020

Justin Bieber

Justin Beiber (Pic Credit: Google)

Female Artist of 2020

Ariana Grande

Group of 2020

BTS

Song of 2020

Dynamite, BTS

Album of 2020

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

Country Artist of 2020

Blake Shelton

Latin Artist of 2020

Becky G

New Artist of 2020

Doja Cat

Music Video of 2020

Dynamite, BTS

Collaboration of 2020

WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

A Still From The Song WAP (Pic Credit: Google)

Soundtrack Song of 2020

Only The Young, Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

Social Celebrity of 2020

Ariana Grande

Comedy Act of 2020

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

