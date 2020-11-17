With the end of another year, we are all set to witness some amazing award functions happen in the month of November and December. After the Emmys, the People's Choice Award 2020 took place yesterday (November 16) where we saw a number of our favourite artists bag the prestigious award. While the award function was organised in a phased manner, thanks to corona, we got to stars arrive at the red carpet looking their stylish best. BTS' Virtual Acceptance Speech For People's Choice Awards 2020 Goes Viral, Congratulations Pour in For the Boy Band on Social Media.
Khloe Kardashian, BTS, Taylor Swift were the big winners on Monday. The award night also featured performances by Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle who made the night a memorable one. People’s Choice Awards 2020 Winners: BTS, Will Smith for Bad Boys for Life, Disney’s Mulan and More.
Check out the complete winners list to know who bagged which award:
People’s Champion Award
Tyler Perry
Fashion Icon Award
Tracee Ellis Ross
People’s Icon of 2020
Jennifer Lopez
Movie of 2020
Bad Boys for Life
Comedy Movie of 2020
The Kissing Booth 2
Action Movie of 2020
Mulan
Drama Movie of 2020
Hamilton
Family Movie of 2020
Onward
Male Movie Star of 2020
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
Female Movie Star of 2020
Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss
Drama Movie Star of 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Comedy Movie Star of 2020
Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
Action Movie Star of 2020
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Show of 2020
Grey’s Anatomy
Drama Show of 2020
Riverdale
Comedy Show of 2020
Never Have I Ever
The Reality Show of 2020
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The Competition Show of 2020
The Voice
The Male TV Star of 2020
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
The Female TV Star of 2020
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
The Drama TV Star of 2020
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Comedy TV Star of 2020
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
Daytime Talk Show of 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show of 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Competition Contestant of 2020
Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Reality Star of 2020
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Bingeworthy Show of 2020
Outer Banks
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020
Wynonna Earp
Male Artist of 2020
Justin Bieber
Female Artist of 2020
Ariana Grande
Group of 2020
BTS
Song of 2020
Dynamite, BTS
Album of 2020
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
Country Artist of 2020
Blake Shelton
Latin Artist of 2020
Becky G
New Artist of 2020
Doja Cat
Music Video of 2020
Dynamite, BTS
Collaboration of 2020
WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Soundtrack Song of 2020
Only The Young, Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana
Social Celebrity of 2020
Ariana Grande
Comedy Act of 2020
Leslie Jones: Time Machine
