Percy Jackson Author Rick Riordan Slams the Film Adaptation by Calling It a ‘Mess’ (Read Tweet)

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan has slammed the film adaptations of his popular novels, and called them a "mess". Riordan took to Twitter to open up about the film versions while responding to fans who also shared their dissatisfaction with the "Percy Jackson" movies. The author is looking forward to the live-action series, which is in development for a streaming platform, reports deadline.com. "I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so," Riordan tweeted. Percy Jackson TV Series in Works at Disney Plus

"I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess," he added. He continued: "Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours' entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon." Meanwhile, the series is in the early stages of development at Disney Plus. Riordan made the announcement last month through a video on Twitter alongside his wife Becky. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo TV Series in Works at Amazon.

"We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with aThe Lightning Thief' in season one. Rest assured that Becky & I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show," Riordan said at the time of the announcement. Percy Jackson is the main protagonist of the "Percy Jackson And The Olympians" book series. The story begins when Percy discovers that he is a demigod.

Check Out Rick Riordan's Tweet Below

Finally, I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess. — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 8, 2020

"The Lightning Thief" and the second book in the series, "The Sea Of Monsters", were previously adapted as feature films. The movies featured Logan Lerman in the title character, a boy who discovers he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon. The first film was released in 2010 while the second was released in 2013. In addition to "The Lightning Thief" and "The Sea Of Monsters", the series consists of the books "The Titan's Curse", "The Battle Of The Labyrinth," and "The Last Olympian".