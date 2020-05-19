Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 2nd Wedding Anniversary: Pictures From the Royal Wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Relive Their Fairytale Moment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Pics (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, May 19, 2020. Yes, it has been two years when nearly 18 million people in the United Kingdom stopped everything they were doing and watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declare their love for one another in a romantic ceremony at St George’s Chapel at the Windsor Castle. Time flies, like that. But thank goodness the journalists and photographers present at the royal event on Prince Harry and Meghan’s big day that they captured so many mesmerising moments that we can rejoice forever. In honour of their second wedding anniversary, here we take a look back at the most monumental moments from the couple’s nuptial ceremony. Meghan’s gorgeous custom Givenchy gown and the sentimental ceremony at the Chapel, there were so many subtle, sweet and fairy tale moments that can never evade from our memory. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Second Wedding Anniversary: It All Began With A Blind Date.

There we so many confusions ahead of the royal wedding. People were curious to know what Meghan will be wearing, if father Thomas Markle would be walking her down the aisle and so many things. All eyes were on Meghan, more than Prince Harry. She made a standout appearance with the gorgeous custom-made gown, walking down the aisle, all by herself, towards her then-future husband. Prince Harry could not take his eyes off her; neither could anyone else! The couple exchanged their wedding vows. The sight moved plenty of people watching at home. Let us relive those moments once again, while celebrating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding anniversary. Meghan Markle Reads to Her Toddler Son on His Birthday in New Adorable Video Filmed by Prince Harry.

In March this year, the couple officially exited the royal life, in a bid to become financially independent. They also gave up their HRH titles, as they no longer work for the royal family. The decision came as a big blow to royal fans, but all of them duly supported and respected the Royal family’s decision, sharing their good wishes for Prince Harry and Meghan.