Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's all-revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey opened up a pandora's box. The couple discussed everything from the Royal family casting aspersions on Archie's skin colour before his birth to Markle having suicidal thoughts. Quite obviously social media erupted with everyone busy taking sides. Now Prince William was caught at an event recently where he was asked about the racist allegations. The future King of England asserted that they aren't a racist family. John Oliver’s 2018 Warning for Meghan Markle Goes Viral After Oprah Winfrey Interview

William and his wife Kate Middleton made a public appearance in London when someone asked them about the interview. William admitted that he hasn't spoken to his brother and will do so soon.

“We are very much not a racist family,” Prince William told reporters during a visit to a school in Stratford, London. When asked if he had spoken to Prince Harry after the Oprah interview, he added, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”pic.twitter.com/MjTOeH7u6Z — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 11, 2021

Buckingham Palace had also issued a statement on the day the interview came out saying that they are taking serious note of the allegations. The statement said that the family is saddened by the extent of how challenging the past three years have been for Meghan and Harry with the family.

