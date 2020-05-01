Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Greta Thunberg to Protect the Most Vulnerable Children Affected By COVID-19

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Greta Thunberg (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The celebs across the globe are ensuring in every possible way to support the ones battling the novel coronavirus. While some are providing food and other basic necessities for the needy, some are donating money. Various COVID-19 relief funds have been set up to help the needy in this hour of crisis. Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a tweet in which she has mentioned how the children are impacted across the world due to the ongoing crisis. The actress has pledged to join the campaign along with climate activist Greta Thunberg launched by UNICEF ‘to save and protect the most vulnerable children affected by COVID-19’. COVID-19 Crisis: Priyanka Chopra Helps LA Students in Adapting to the Virtual Classrooms Environment (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a tweet that read, “It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us. Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF & @GretaThunberg.” The 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg recently announced that she was donating $100,00 in prize money she had received from the Danish NGO Human Act to the UNICEF to support their work helping children hit by coronavirus pandemic. Great Thunberg said in the UNICEF statement, “Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Donate $100,000 to Women Doing Their Bit in the Health Crisis.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Tweet

Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF & @GretaThunberg Donate here: https://t.co/d1BYjjRvqg (2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Great Thunberg’s Tweet

“We must now all act together to protect children and end the devastating consequences of the #coronavirus. Children are the future and they must be protected.” 💙@GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/wFXSObqqUP — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 30, 2020

Very honoured to receive Human Act Award. The prize money - USD 100’000 - will be donated to @unicef . Human Act will match this donation with an additional USD 100,000. Today we’re launching a funding campaign to support UNICEF in the corona crisis. https://t.co/UuvPxsq9O6 pic.twitter.com/SsztkZIfbC — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) April 30, 2020

Owing to coronavirus outbreak, lockdown has been imposed in numerous countries around the world. It has had an impact on children, daily wage workers and many others. UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore stated, “The coronavirus pandemic is the greatest struggle the world has seen in generations.” Stay tuned for further updates.