Purge 5 Theatrical Release Pulled Off by Universal Pictures; New Release Date to Be Announced Soon

Still From Purge 5 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Universal Pictures have pulled the latest chapter in their hit dystopian film franchise "Purge" from its release calendar. According to Variety, the film, titled "The Forever Purge", will not be releasing on its scheduled date of July 10. Little Women, 1917 Likely to Be the First International Releases in China After Theatres Reopen

The series, which started with 2013's "The Purge", is set in a dystopian America which celebrates an annual national holiday known as the Purge, in which all crimes, including murder, are legal for a 12-hour period. James Cameron’s Avatar 2 Release Date to Be Unaffected Even After the Film’s New Zealand Scheduled Halts Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The film was followed by three sequels -- "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014), "The Purge: Election Year" (2016) and "The First Purge (2018)". The franchise had also spawned a TV series of the same name which debuted USA Network in 2018. The show was recently cancelled.